Kerala Stands Firm: Labour Codes Not to Be Implemented

Kerala Labour Minister V Sivankutty has declared that the state will not proceed with implementing the Centre's Labour Codes. He emphasized this position after a meeting with representatives of various trade unions.

Sivankutty stated that many states have already taken steps to implement the codes, but Kerala will resist this change. A resolution was passed in a meeting, urging the Centre to withdraw the codes.

The minister announced plans for a Labour Conclave to address the situation further, discussing possible separate state laws and solutions, with participation from legal and labor experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)