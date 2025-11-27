Left Menu

Kerala Stands Firm: Labour Codes Not to Be Implemented

Kerala Labour Minister V Sivankutty announced that the state will not implement the Centre's Labour Codes. Following a meeting with trade unions, a resolution was passed to request withdrawal of the codes. A Labour Conclave is planned to seek alternative solutions and discuss labor-related issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:59 IST
Kerala Labour Minister V Sivankutty has declared that the state will not proceed with implementing the Centre's Labour Codes. He emphasized this position after a meeting with representatives of various trade unions.

Sivankutty stated that many states have already taken steps to implement the codes, but Kerala will resist this change. A resolution was passed in a meeting, urging the Centre to withdraw the codes.

The minister announced plans for a Labour Conclave to address the situation further, discussing possible separate state laws and solutions, with participation from legal and labor experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

