France's Hybrid Army Initiative: Responding to Global Threats

President Emmanuel Macron has unveiled plans for a voluntary youth military service in France, set to launch by mid-2026. Intended to bolster national security against "accelerating threats," this initiative coincides with Europe's broader defense recalibration prompted by shifting U.S. alliances and increased Russian assertiveness.

Speaking at the 27th Mountain Infantry Brigade in Varces, Macron emphasized that France cannot remain passive amidst rising global threats. The program, inspired by the military models of European neighbors like Germany and Denmark, will involve young people aged 18 to 19 in a 10-month paid service, with a projected cost of 2 billion euros.

General Fabien Mandon's recent remarks on the need for France to brace for potential losses against Russia have stirred national discussions. Amidst varying reactions, Macron has downplayed interpretations that suggest immediate military engagement in Ukraine, maintaining focus on strengthening domestic defense capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)