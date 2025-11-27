Courtroom Conspiracy: Unveiling the Fake Bail Racket

A fake bail racket infiltrating the judicial system was thwarted by Uttar Pradesh Police, leading to the arrest of nine individuals, including three women. The group reportedly manipulated the court process by securing bail for the accused through fraudulent means, charging a fee for their illicit services, officials reported.

According to police reports, the gang had long been targeting defendants struggling to secure sureties for bail. Offering immediate bail backed by fake or unverified guarantees, the operation raised suspicions after numerous serious offenders swiftly regained their freedom. This prompted a detailed investigation.

City Circle Officer Anjani Kumar Pandey, acting on instructions from Superintendent of Police Ilamaran G, initiated a special verification drive. The inquiry revealed many sureties relied on forged documents while hiding their true identities. Consequently, nine individuals from the Mau and Ghazipur districts were charged, with further actions anticipated as the probe continues.

