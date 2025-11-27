Left Menu

Strengthening Animal Protection: Workshop Unites Law Enforcement and Advocates

A workshop focused on enhancing enforcement of animal protection laws was held for police, veterinary officials, and transport officers. Organized by PETA and SAVE Society, it aimed to raise awareness and ensure compliance with laws on stray animal management, following Supreme Court directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-11-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A workshop aiming to enhance the enforcement of animal protection laws was conducted for police personnel, veterinary officials, and officers of urban local bodies and the Transport Department. The initiative is part of a coordinated effort to promote legal awareness and interdepartmental cooperation.

Held on Wednesday, the workshop was organized by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) in collaboration with the Save Animals Value Environment (SAVE) Society. According to organizers, additional workshops are planned across Jammu to further this mission.

The initiative comes in response to a Supreme Court directive to move stray dogs from public spaces, citing increased dog-bite incidents in schools, hospitals, and railway stations. Commissioner Secretary Mandeep Kour emphasized compliance with animal laws and announced a comprehensive stray dog management program for Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

