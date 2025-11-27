Left Menu

Road Rage Rampage: Motorcyclist Dragged Over 500 Meters

In Uttar Pradesh, a motorcyclist was allegedly assaulted by car occupants and dragged on the vehicle's bonnet for about 500 meters. The incident was captured in a video that surfaced online, leading to the arrest of the two suspects, Raunak and Masrik, by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 27-11-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident of road rage, Uttar Pradesh Police arrested two men on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a motorcyclist and dragging him on the bonnet of their vehicle for nearly 500 meters. The incident, which took place on Nagal Tapri Road in the Dehat Kotwali area, was captured in a video that quickly spread online.

The altercation began when the biker, identified as Riyasat, traveling towards Nagal, was confronted by the occupants of a car from behind. A heated argument erupted after Riyasat referred to their vehicle as a 'tin box,' leading to the assault, according to police officials.

Following a complaint by Riyasat, a case was registered, and the car driver, Raunak, alongside his accomplice, Masrik, were apprehended. Additional SP City Vyom Bindal stated that the car has been seized as part of the investigation into the dangerous road rage incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

