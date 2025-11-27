Nord Stream Saga: Ukrainian Suspect in Germany Amid Sabotage Allegations

A Ukrainian man accused of orchestrating the 2022 Nord Stream gas pipeline sabotage appeared in Germany after Italy approved his extradition. The explosions cut Russian gas supplies to Europe, intensifying energy issues despite pre-existing delivery stops.

Identified as Serhii K under German privacy laws, the suspect denies involvement in the sabotage. His lawyer is optimistic about an acquittal. German prosecutors accuse him of being in a group planting explosive devices on the pipelines near Bornholm.

Arrested in Rimini under a European warrant, the suspect is charged with collusion, sabotage, and destruction of significant structures. He is set to face a judge in Karlsruhe, while another Ukrainian suspect was released in Poland last month.

