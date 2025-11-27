Delhi High Court's Latest Decisions: From Anti-Sikh Riots to Tesla Trademark Battle

The Delhi High Court on Thursday handled significant legal cases, starting with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The court granted more time to the city government to respond to former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar's plea for furlough, aimed at helping him rebuild social connections.

In another case, the court issued an interim injunction favoring Tesla Inc. The decision prevents Tesla Power India from using the trademarks 'Tesla Power' or 'Tesla Power USA' in any form involving electric vehicle manufacturing, thus protecting the iconic brand's identity in India.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn also saw legal protection as the court barred several online platforms from exploiting his name and images without approval. Meanwhile, Netflix fought against an injunction for their satirical series at the center of a legal challenge, defending its artistic expression.

