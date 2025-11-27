Call for Transparent Elections: Assam Congress Advocates for Machine-Readable Voter Rolls
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief Gaurav Gogoi urges the Election Commission to implement machine-readable electoral rolls in upcoming assembly elections to prevent voter fraud. Emphasizing India's IT prowess, he demands transparency through technology to secure the democratic process from manipulation and fake voter inclusions.
In a stirring appeal, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief Gaurav Gogoi has urged the Election Commission to adopt machine-readable electoral rolls in forthcoming assembly elections, emphasizing the need for technological integration to combat voter fraud.
Gogoi criticized the outdated manual process currently in place, arguing that it paves the way for manipulation and fake voter entries. Echoing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's stance, Gogoi asserted that technology is essential to prevent fraudulent inclusions undetectable post-voting.
The Congress leader pressed the Chief Election Commissioner for transparency, questioning the reluctance to leverage advanced software systems. He stressed that machine-readable voter lists are imperative to uphold the integrity of Indian democracy.
