Punjab's 'Easy Registry': Cutting Through Red Tape in Property Registration

In a significant move for administrative reform, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann introduced the 'Easy Registry' initiative, aimed at simplifying and expediting property registration in the state.

Historically plagued by delays and corruption, the registration process forced citizens to repeatedly visit Sub-Registrar offices. The new system promises a 'new era of simplicity, speed, and transparency,' eliminating unnecessary delays and burdens.

The initiative allows property registration at any Sub-Registrar office within a district and provides real-time updates via WhatsApp. Complaints about corruption can be lodged directly, and objections will be swiftly addressed by Deputy Commissioners.