Punjab's 'Easy Registry': Cutting Through Red Tape in Property Registration
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has launched the 'Easy Registry' initiative to streamline property registration. This system simplifies the process, allowing registration at any Sub-Registrar office within a district and providing updates through WhatsApp. Citizens can draft deeds online for a nominal fee and report any instances of corruption.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move for administrative reform, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann introduced the 'Easy Registry' initiative, aimed at simplifying and expediting property registration in the state.
Historically plagued by delays and corruption, the registration process forced citizens to repeatedly visit Sub-Registrar offices. The new system promises a 'new era of simplicity, speed, and transparency,' eliminating unnecessary delays and burdens.
The initiative allows property registration at any Sub-Registrar office within a district and provides real-time updates via WhatsApp. Complaints about corruption can be lodged directly, and objections will be swiftly addressed by Deputy Commissioners.
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Ease
- Registry
- Property
- Registration
- Bhagwant Mann
- Reform
- Transparency
- Corruption
- Simplicity
ALSO READ
Kerala High Court Calls for Tender Reform to Safeguard Public Funds
West Bengal's Groundbreaking Recruitment Reform
Ukraine's Economic Resilience Amidst Turmoil: Eye on Reform and Stability
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Disburses Rs 377 Crore for Flood Relief
Rachel Reeves Unveils Bold Tax Reforms in UK Budget