School Clerk Arrested for Molestation; Teachers Under Investigation

A clerk at a government-aided school was arrested for allegedly molesting a girl student. A case was also filed against two teachers for not reporting the incident. The arrest followed an uproar from parents seeking justice. Investigations under the POCSO Act are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 27-11-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 21:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing incident unfolded at a government-aided school where a clerk was arrested for allegedly molesting a girl student. The arrest came as a large group of parents demanded action against the accused, highlighting a breach of trust within the educational institution.

Adding to the scandal, two teachers face legal trouble for failing to inform authorities about the molestation allegations. They are being charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, underscoring the serious nature of their oversight.

Inspector Santosh Patil confirmed the ongoing investigation, stating that victim statements are being recorded, and further legal actions are expected as the case unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

