Sanctuary Standoff: Sanjauli Mosque Dispute Intensifies

In a heated dispute at the Sanjauli mosque, the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti has announced plans to prevent Friday prayers, urging Muslims to keep away for communal peace.

Amid ongoing protests, Samiti members intensified their stance with a 'Shastra Puja', underscoring their commitment to their cause.

Vijay Sharma, the Samiti's co-convener, emphasized awaiting a crucial meeting on November 29 to decide future actions, threatening to escalate their protests if the talks with the administration don't yield satisfactory outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)