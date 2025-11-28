Left Menu

Sanctuary Standoff: Sanjauli Mosque Dispute Intensifies

Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti opposed Friday prayers at Sanjauli mosque, urging the Muslim community to maintain peace. They protested with 'Shastra Puja' and await a November 29 administrative meeting. Co-convener Vijay Sharma threatened to escalate actions if talks falter, citing illegal prayer gatherings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 28-11-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 00:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated dispute at the Sanjauli mosque, the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti has announced plans to prevent Friday prayers, urging Muslims to keep away for communal peace.

Amid ongoing protests, Samiti members intensified their stance with a 'Shastra Puja', underscoring their commitment to their cause.

Vijay Sharma, the Samiti's co-convener, emphasized awaiting a crucial meeting on November 29 to decide future actions, threatening to escalate their protests if the talks with the administration don't yield satisfactory outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

