Terror in Washington: Unraveling the Afghan National Shooting

The FBI conducted searches in Washington state and San Diego, sparked by a terrorism probe after a shooting near the White House. A suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, is accused of critically injuring two National Guard members, igniting debates over asylum and security measures.

Federal authorities identified the wounded as Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Andrew Wolfe, 24, ambushed while on patrol. As the gunman faces potential terrorism charges, the incident has sparked criticism of the vetting under Operation Allies Welcome.

In light of the attack, President Trump deployed additional troops to D.C. while administration officials scrutinize past asylum approvals, highlighting a contentious immigration policy landscape.

