Chaos in the Capital: DC Shooting Grounds Flights; Afghan Gunman and National Security Concerns

A summary of US domestic news covers a shooting near the White House affecting flights, two National Guardsmen wounded, immigration halts, troop deployments, hacked radio alerts, mixed reports on wounded conditions, and an Afghan suspect. Business chaos due to tariffs and global travels mentioned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2025 05:21 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 05:21 IST
A shooting near the White House caused brief flight suspensions to Reagan National Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed normal operations resumed after assessing the incident's impact on aviation safety.

President Trump reported that two National Guardsmen were critically injured in the attack, with the Afghan suspect also severely wounded. This led to halts in Afghan immigration processing as the attack was labeled an act of terror.

The Defense Secretary announced troop deployments to halt drug trafficking, while hackers triggered false emergency alerts on US radios. Concurrently, economic troubles arose as small retailers faced tariff-induced supply disruptions.

