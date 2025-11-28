National Guard Tragedy: Immigration Policies Under Scrutiny

In a shocking incident near the White House, a National Guard member was killed, and another was seriously injured in an ambush allegedly perpetrated by an Afghan national. The attack has sparked intense scrutiny of U.S. immigration policies, particularly those from the Biden administration era.

Following the tragedy, President Trump has ordered an extensive review of asylum cases, blaming the Biden administration's vetting procedures for the attacker's entry into the country. The suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, was part of a CIA-backed operation in Afghanistan before entering the U.S. under a resettlement program in 2021.

Trump administration officials argue that this incident underscores the security risks posed by the current immigration and asylum system. The White House has launched a sweeping examination of asylum cases and immigration requests related to Afghan nationals, seeking to tighten control over who is allowed entry into the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)