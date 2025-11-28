National Guard Tragedy Sparks Immigration Policy Scrutiny

In a tragic incident near the White House, a National Guard member died after being shot by an Afghan national in what authorities describe as a terrorist ambush. President Donald Trump attributed the attack to immigration vetting failures under the Biden administration.

The ambush left 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom dead and fellow Guardsman Andrew Wolfe in critical condition. The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, is under investigation for terrorism-related offenses. Lakanwal, who came to the U.S. as part of a resettlement program, allegedly acted alone in the attack.

In response, Trump initiated a comprehensive review of immigration policies and asylum cases, criticizing the previous administration for existing security lapses. The FBI uncovered electronic devices from Lakanwal's Washington state residence as part of the ongoing investigation.