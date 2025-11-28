Left Menu

National Guard Tragedy Sparks Immigration Policy Scrutiny

A National Guard member was killed in an ambush near the White House, carried out by an Afghan national. The incident prompted President Trump to criticize Biden-era immigration policies and order reviews of asylum cases. The suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, allegedly acted alone and is under terrorism investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2025 08:15 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 08:15 IST
National Guard Tragedy Sparks Immigration Policy Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident near the White House, a National Guard member died after being shot by an Afghan national in what authorities describe as a terrorist ambush. President Donald Trump attributed the attack to immigration vetting failures under the Biden administration.

The ambush left 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom dead and fellow Guardsman Andrew Wolfe in critical condition. The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, is under investigation for terrorism-related offenses. Lakanwal, who came to the U.S. as part of a resettlement program, allegedly acted alone in the attack.

In response, Trump initiated a comprehensive review of immigration policies and asylum cases, criticizing the previous administration for existing security lapses. The FBI uncovered electronic devices from Lakanwal's Washington state residence as part of the ongoing investigation.

TRENDING

1
Cryptocurrency Heist Strikes South Korean Exchange Upbit

Cryptocurrency Heist Strikes South Korean Exchange Upbit

 Global
2
Mumbai's AQI Crisis: Construction Sites Under Scrutiny for Pollution Contribution

Mumbai's AQI Crisis: Construction Sites Under Scrutiny for Pollution Contrib...

 India
3
Tragedy in Tai Po: Hong Kong's Deadliest Fire in Decades

Tragedy in Tai Po: Hong Kong's Deadliest Fire in Decades

 Global
4
Trump Administration Tightens Green Card Vetting for High-Risk Countries

Trump Administration Tightens Green Card Vetting for High-Risk Countries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025