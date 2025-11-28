Cryptocurrency Heist Strikes South Korean Exchange Upbit

South Korean cybersecurity investigations are underway following a major hacking incident at cryptocurrency exchange Upbit, resulting in unauthorized withdrawals worth approximately 44.5 billion won. The Yonhap News Agency reports that the Lazarus Group, a North Korean-affiliated team, is suspected of masterminding the cyber attack.

Authorities suspect the breach exhibits similarities to a previous incident in 2019, where Lazarus was linked to another significant cryptocurrency theft. The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation has labeled North Korean cyber operations, including those allegedly conducted by Lazarus, as some of the most advanced threats in the world.

Dunamu, the operator of Upbit, is collaborating with officials to determine the full scope of the breach. This incident coincides with internet giant Naver's acquisition announcement of Dunamu, further spotlighting vulnerabilities within the digital currency exchange sector.