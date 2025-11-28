Raipur Hosts Pivotal Police Conference on Security Advancement

The All India Conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police kicks off in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, addressing the urgent need for an advanced security grid to protect citizens from emerging threats, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced.

The conference, set to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will see esteemed officials like National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and heads of central police organizations deliberating on critical issues. The theme, 'Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions,' encapsulates a vision of a secure future for all citizens.

The gathering aims to review police achievements and lay out strategies for addressing left-wing extremism, counter-terrorism, and integrating AI into forensic sciences, ensuring a 'Surakshit Bharat' aligns with the national agenda of 'Viksit Bharat'.