High-Stakes Police Summit: Charting the Course for 'Surakshit Bharat'

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah has arrived in Chhattisgarh for the momentous 60th edition of the All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police. The three-day event, commencing on Friday, brings together key leaders in policing from across the nation.

Upon landing at Swami Vivekananda Airport on Thursday night, Shah was welcomed by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. This significant conference, hosted for the first time by Chhattisgarh, will be held at the Indian Institute of Management, Raipur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive for sessions on November 29 and 30.

This year's conference, themed 'Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions', aims to deliberate on crucial national security issues, including extremism, counter-terrorism, and technological advancements in police work. The event also facilitates discussions on operational challenges, with PM Modi playing a crucial role by fostering candid exchanges and progressive ideas in policing.