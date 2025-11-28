Left Menu

High-Stakes Police Summit: Charting the Course for 'Surakshit Bharat'

The All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police is being held in Chhattisgarh. The event, focusing on 'Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions', will include discussions on security challenges and a roadmap for a secure India. Prime Minister Modi and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will participate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 28-11-2025 09:00 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 09:00 IST
High-Stakes Police Summit: Charting the Course for 'Surakshit Bharat'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah has arrived in Chhattisgarh for the momentous 60th edition of the All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police. The three-day event, commencing on Friday, brings together key leaders in policing from across the nation.

Upon landing at Swami Vivekananda Airport on Thursday night, Shah was welcomed by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. This significant conference, hosted for the first time by Chhattisgarh, will be held at the Indian Institute of Management, Raipur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive for sessions on November 29 and 30.

This year's conference, themed 'Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions', aims to deliberate on crucial national security issues, including extremism, counter-terrorism, and technological advancements in police work. The event also facilitates discussions on operational challenges, with PM Modi playing a crucial role by fostering candid exchanges and progressive ideas in policing.

TRENDING

1
Pakistan Urges Action After Deadly Drone Attack on Chinese Nationals

Pakistan Urges Action After Deadly Drone Attack on Chinese Nationals

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Hit-and-Run: Pilgrimage on Mumbai-Nashik Highway Turns Fatal

Tragic Hit-and-Run: Pilgrimage on Mumbai-Nashik Highway Turns Fatal

 India
3
Madras High Court Commutes Death Sentence to Life Imprisonment in Shocking Love Affair Murder Case

Madras High Court Commutes Death Sentence to Life Imprisonment in Shocking L...

 India
4
Sangram Singh: The New Face of Real Estate with OneX Property

Sangram Singh: The New Face of Real Estate with OneX Property

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025