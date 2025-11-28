Left Menu

Madras High Court Commutes Death Sentence to Life Imprisonment in Shocking Love Affair Murder Case

The Madras High Court has reduced the death sentence of D Sathish to a life term for murdering his ex-girlfriend by pushing her under a train in 2022. The court emphasized reformative justice, taking into account Sathish's age and the possibility of rehabilitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-11-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 09:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has transformed a death sentence to life imprisonment for D Sathish, who murdered his ex-girlfriend by shoving her in front of an incoming train at St Thomas Mount in 2022.

The court's division bench, comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and M Jothiraman, highlighted the premeditated nature of the crime, noting that the accused had harassed the victim, awaiting her presence on multiple occasions before carrying out the act.

Despite acknowledging the heinous nature of the crime, the court applied reformative justice due to Sathish's age and the lack of bad antecedents prior to the incident, dictating that he serves at least 20 years in incarceration without any statutory pardon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

