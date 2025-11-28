Trump's Pledge to Halt Migration from 'Third World Countries'
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to halt migration from so-called 'Third World Countries' to revitalize the U.S. system. He criticized policies from President Joe Biden's administration and outlined actions to end benefits for noncitizens, citing national security concerns. The move follows an incident involving an Afghan national.
In a striking policy announcement, former U.S. President Donald Trump stated his administration would strive to 'permanently pause' migration from 'Third World Countries.' Though Trump did not specify which countries he referred to, he emphasized the need to allow the U.S. system to recover.
Trump criticized the immigration policies of President Joe Biden, aiming to terminate what he called the 'millions of Biden illegal admissions.' He proposed ending all federal benefits for noncitizens and denaturalizing those who allegedly undermine domestic stability, a plan that sparked immediate controversy.
These declarations were made following the tragic death of a National Guard member, reportedly ambushed by an Afghan national granted asylum under Trump's term. The incident has heightened tensions and led to significant scrutiny of immigration processes approved by the Biden administration.
