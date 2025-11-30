Pope Leo's Diplomatic Mission: A Journey of Peace in Lebanon

Pope Leo touched down in Lebanon on Sunday, making a significant appeal for peace in a nation fraught with tension from ongoing Israeli airstrikes. This marks the second stop of his inaugural international tour since ascending as head of the Catholic Church.

A warm reception awaited him, with Lebanese citizens waving national and Vatican flags as his convoy made its way to the presidential palace. The visit raises hopes among Lebanon's religious communities for an easing of the region's political conflicts. Hezbollah's leader expressed optimism that Pope Leo's presence might help to halt Israeli military actions.

In a tightly scheduled itinerary, Leo will visit five cities in Lebanon and speak at key sites including the Beirut port, scene of the 2020 explosion. As violence and economic distress roil the region, Lebanese leaders and citizens alike look to the pope's visit as a beacon of hope and potential catalyst for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)