Delhi Police Foil Pakistan-Linked Terror Plot: Key Arrests Made

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has successfully dismantled a terror module suspected of having direct links to Pakistan. The module, allegedly led by gangster-turned-terrorist Shahzad Bhatti, was orchestrating its operations from across the border, an official declared on Sunday.

During the operation, police apprehended three main operatives hailing from Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. Authorities confiscated a semi-automatic pistol, multiple live cartridges, and mobile devices containing incriminating conversations and videos. These operatives were allegedly involved in a grenade attack on Punjab's Gurdaspur City police station, according to Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Pramod Singh Kushwah.

Key insights reveal that the mastermind Bhatti utilized social media and encrypted platforms to command his operatives. Prajapati, an arms smuggling suspect, coordinated with Bhatti online and mobilized between Gurdaspur and Delhi under strict instructions. The operatives, driven by a promise of money, carried out reconnaissance and other tasks. More arrests are anticipated as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)