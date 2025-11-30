Left Menu

Delhi Police Foil Pakistan-Linked Terror Plot: Key Arrests Made

The Delhi Police's Special Cell dismantled a Pakistan-supported terror module led by Shahzad Bhatti. Three operatives were arrested, and incriminating evidence seized. The operatives were involved in a grenade attack in Punjab, acting on Bhatti's encrypted instructions. Bhatti exploited social media to recruit and instruct young Indian individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 19:45 IST
Delhi Police Foil Pakistan-Linked Terror Plot: Key Arrests Made
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has successfully dismantled a terror module suspected of having direct links to Pakistan. The module, allegedly led by gangster-turned-terrorist Shahzad Bhatti, was orchestrating its operations from across the border, an official declared on Sunday.

During the operation, police apprehended three main operatives hailing from Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. Authorities confiscated a semi-automatic pistol, multiple live cartridges, and mobile devices containing incriminating conversations and videos. These operatives were allegedly involved in a grenade attack on Punjab's Gurdaspur City police station, according to Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Pramod Singh Kushwah.

Key insights reveal that the mastermind Bhatti utilized social media and encrypted platforms to command his operatives. Prajapati, an arms smuggling suspect, coordinated with Bhatti online and mobilized between Gurdaspur and Delhi under strict instructions. The operatives, driven by a promise of money, carried out reconnaissance and other tasks. More arrests are anticipated as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's Legal Battle Over Indian Antitrust Penalty Law

Apple's Legal Battle Over Indian Antitrust Penalty Law

 Global
2
Political Rift in Sindhudurg: Rane vs. Rane Saga

Political Rift in Sindhudurg: Rane vs. Rane Saga

 India
3
India's Budget Boost: Extra Billions for Defence and Subsidies

India's Budget Boost: Extra Billions for Defence and Subsidies

 Global
4
Uday Kotak Urges Indian Youth to Fuel Growth with Passion

Uday Kotak Urges Indian Youth to Fuel Growth with Passion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025