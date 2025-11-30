Sri Lanka Rebuilds: Navigating Cyclone Ditwah's Aftermath

Sri Lanka is grappling with the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, which has claimed over 150 lives and caused extensive infrastructure damage across the island. Former minister Harsha de Silva highlighted the need for long-term reconstruction assistance while acknowledging India's rapid humanitarian aid efforts.

Immediate priorities include addressing basic humanitarian needs such as food and shelter for displaced residents. De Silva noted that Sri Lanka's budget can handle current relief operations, but stressed that substantial external investments will be needed for rebuilding infrastructure in the future.

He called for amendments to the International Monetary Fund's fiscal limits and encouraged private sector involvement in infrastructure projects, particularly in the energy sector, to overcome financial constraints. India's Operation Sagar Bandhu continues to provide critical assistance in the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)