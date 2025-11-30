Deadly Wedding Confrontation Sparks Investigation

A wedding ceremony on Pakhowal Road was marred by violence when rival groups clashed, resulting in the death of two guests and injury to another, police reported on Sunday.

The groups, led by Shubham Motta and Ankur, were invited by the groom, despite their longstanding enmity. An argument escalated into violence, culminating in an exchange of gunfire.

Police revealed that at least 20-25 rounds were fired, killing Vasu Chopra and Neeru. Six arrests have been made as authorities investigate the groom's and venue's responsibility for violating security protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)