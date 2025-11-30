Left Menu

Deadly Wedding Confrontation Sparks Investigation

Two guests were killed and another injured during a clash at a wedding on Pakhowal Road. The conflict, involving rival groups with a history of enmity, escalated to gunfire. Police have arrested six individuals and charged the groom and venue management with violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 30-11-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 20:41 IST
Deadly Wedding Confrontation Sparks Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A wedding ceremony on Pakhowal Road was marred by violence when rival groups clashed, resulting in the death of two guests and injury to another, police reported on Sunday.

The groups, led by Shubham Motta and Ankur, were invited by the groom, despite their longstanding enmity. An argument escalated into violence, culminating in an exchange of gunfire.

Police revealed that at least 20-25 rounds were fired, killing Vasu Chopra and Neeru. Six arrests have been made as authorities investigate the groom's and venue's responsibility for violating security protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's Legal Battle Over Indian Antitrust Penalty Law

Apple's Legal Battle Over Indian Antitrust Penalty Law

 Global
2
Political Rift in Sindhudurg: Rane vs. Rane Saga

Political Rift in Sindhudurg: Rane vs. Rane Saga

 India
3
India's Budget Boost: Extra Billions for Defence and Subsidies

India's Budget Boost: Extra Billions for Defence and Subsidies

 Global
4
Uday Kotak Urges Indian Youth to Fuel Growth with Passion

Uday Kotak Urges Indian Youth to Fuel Growth with Passion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025