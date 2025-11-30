Left Menu

Mastermind Behind Cough Syrup Smuggling Nabbed at Kolkata Airport

Bhola Prasad Jaiswal, alleged mastermind of a cough syrup smuggling racket, was arrested at Kolkata airport while attempting to flee abroad. Investigations revealed he used fake firms to supply banned syrup worth Rs 25 crore across Eastern Uttar Pradesh. Police have seized 1.2 lakh bottles in the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 30-11-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 21:44 IST
Mastermind Behind Cough Syrup Smuggling Nabbed at Kolkata Airport
mastermind
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Police has apprehended Bhola Prasad Jaiswal, said to be the orchestrator of a major cough syrup smuggling operation, at Kolkata airport as he allegedly tried to escape overseas. Authorities suggest that the arrest was coordinated with Kolkata Police utilizing targeted intelligence reports.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma noted that on October 18, the Sonbhadra Police confiscated approximately 1.2 lakh bottles of cough syrup from two container trucks. Further investigations have uncovered additional stocks in regions like Ghaziabad and Ranchi, suggesting a widespread network.

The inquiry revealed Jaiswal as a principal distributor, employing numerous counterfeit companies to distribute illegal syrup valued at Rs 25 crore to various eastern Uttar Pradesh districts. Verma disclosed that two such shell entities were uncovered in Sonbhadra. The accused was intercepted following a swift operation by the Kolkata Police on verified intelligence that he was boarding an international flight. He is set to be brought back to Uttar Pradesh for custodial interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Africa's Forests: From Carbon Sinks to Sources

Africa's Forests: From Carbon Sinks to Sources

 India
2
Corruption Crackdown Clouds Future for China's Military Firms

Corruption Crackdown Clouds Future for China's Military Firms

 Global
3
Kerala's United Front Against HIV: A Model for Global Goals

Kerala's United Front Against HIV: A Model for Global Goals

 India
4
Fire Safety Concerns in Hong Kong Complex

Fire Safety Concerns in Hong Kong Complex

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025