Mastermind Behind Cough Syrup Smuggling Nabbed at Kolkata Airport

The Uttar Pradesh Police has apprehended Bhola Prasad Jaiswal, said to be the orchestrator of a major cough syrup smuggling operation, at Kolkata airport as he allegedly tried to escape overseas. Authorities suggest that the arrest was coordinated with Kolkata Police utilizing targeted intelligence reports.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma noted that on October 18, the Sonbhadra Police confiscated approximately 1.2 lakh bottles of cough syrup from two container trucks. Further investigations have uncovered additional stocks in regions like Ghaziabad and Ranchi, suggesting a widespread network.

The inquiry revealed Jaiswal as a principal distributor, employing numerous counterfeit companies to distribute illegal syrup valued at Rs 25 crore to various eastern Uttar Pradesh districts. Verma disclosed that two such shell entities were uncovered in Sonbhadra. The accused was intercepted following a swift operation by the Kolkata Police on verified intelligence that he was boarding an international flight. He is set to be brought back to Uttar Pradesh for custodial interrogation.

