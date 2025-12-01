Yen Surges on BOJ Governor's Remarks Amid Global Rate Speculation

The yen climbed on Monday after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda hinted at the possibility of a near-term rate hike. Ueda provided an optimistic assessment of Japan's economic state, leading market watchers to interpret his tone as hawkish, while the dollar faced downward pressure.

The Japanese currency saw a 0.4% rise to a session high against the dollar, as speculation grew over a potential December or January rate increase by the central bank. Despite the yen's recent weakening, a recovery seems contingent upon more definitive BOJ guidance.

Meanwhile, global markets showed varied reactions. The dollar softened, anticipating a U.S. rate cut, while the euro and sterling also experienced fluctuations following economic developments. Traders are assessing the odds of a U.S. rate reduction and potential leadership changes at the Federal Reserve.

