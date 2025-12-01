Tragedy at Wedding: Boy Injured in Greater Noida Celebratory Firing
A 10-year-old boy named Krish was injured by a stray bullet during celebratory firing at a wedding procession in Greater Noida. Two arrests have been made following the incident, which occurred in Nagla Chamru village. The police have launched an investigation as the boy receives hospital treatment.
A tragic incident unfolded in Greater Noida on Sunday night when a 10-year-old boy was injured by a stray bullet during celebratory firing at a wedding procession.
The incident occurred in Nagla Chamru village, where the procession had come from Khairpur village. The boy, identified as Krish, was immediately hospitalized.
Authorities have arrested two individuals in connection with the firing. A complaint was filed by the boy's family, prompting a police investigation into the incident.
