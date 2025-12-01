India Calls for Global Action Against Bioterrorism at BWC Anniversary
India emphasizes the urgency of a global framework to prevent the misuse of biological weapons, especially by non-state actors. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the lack of compliance and institutional structures in the Biological Weapons Convention, advocating for international collaboration to address bioterrorism threats.
India has urged the international community to establish a robust global framework to prevent the potential misuse of biological weapons amid growing security concerns. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar warned that the misuse of such weapons by non-state actors is a growing threat that necessitates international collaboration.
Speaking at a conference marking the 50th anniversary of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), Jaishankar highlighted significant gaps in the convention's current framework. He pointed out the absence of compliance mechanisms, a permanent technical body, and tools to monitor scientific advancements, emphasizing the need for these structural enhancements to build global confidence.
India has consistently advocated for stronger enforcement measures within the BWC, including up-to-date verification systems and international cooperation in peaceful scientific exchanges. Jaishankar also underscored the importance of periodically reviewing scientific and technological progress to ensure governance keeps pace with innovation.
