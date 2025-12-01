Border Tensions Escalate: Tajikistan Faces Renewed Threats

Five people have died and five others injured following two attacks launched from Afghanistan into Tajikistan over the past week, according to the Tajik presidential press service. The Central Asian nation of approximately 11 million, a former Soviet republic, continues to hold tense relations with the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan.

The Tajik government had previously flagged concerns over drug smuggling and illegal gold mining along its remote border. Last week, it was reported that a drone attack from Afghanistan claimed the lives of three Chinese nationals. In response, President Emomali Rahmon conducted a meeting with security officials to enhance border protection measures.

President Rahmon condemned the alleged illegal actions by Afghans, urging swift measures to prevent future incidents. As of Monday, there has been no official comment from Afghan authorities regarding the Tajikistan statement.

