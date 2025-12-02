Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Southeast Asia storm deaths near 800 as scale of disaster revealed

The death toll from cyclone-induced floods and landslides in Indonesia passed 600 on Monday as rescuers battled to clear roads and improved weather conditions revealed the scale of a disaster that has killed nearly 800 people in Southeast Asia. Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand have suffered devastation after a rare tropical storm formed in the Malacca Strait unleashed torrential rains and wind gusts for a week that hampered efforts to reach people stranded by mudslides and high floodwaters.

Trump invites Israel's Netanyahu to White House, prime minister's office says

U.S. President Donald Trump has invited Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House in the "near future," the prime minister's office said on Monday, shortly after Trump said Israel should maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria. A visit to the White House would mark the Israeli prime minister's fifth since Trump returned to office in January. The two leaders have publicly projected a close relationship, though U.S. and Israeli sources have said Trump has at times expressed frustration with Netanyahu.

French authorities detain two minors in terrorism probe

French authorities have launched an investigation into a group suspected of planning attacks and two minors have been charged and placed in pre-trial detention as a result of it, France's national anti-terrorism prosecutor's office said on Monday. In a statement issued after a report in French media, the office also said that since the start of 2025, a total of 20 minors have faced terrorism-related charges.

Nigeria offers protection to Guinea-Bissau opposition candidate Dias

Nigeria has offered Guinea-Bissau's opposition presidential candidate Fernando Dias protection at its embassy in the capital Bissau following a military coup, the Nigerian foreign ministry said on Monday. The offer came as leaders from the Economic Community of West African States regional bloc, led by Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio, tried to persuade the military officers who seized power in Guinea-Bissau last week to stand down.

US approves potential sale of helicopter support, training to Saudi Arabia for $1 billion

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of support and training for military helicopters and related equipment to Saudi Arabia for an estimated cost of $1 billion, the Pentagon said on Monday. The potential sales cover requisition orders for spares and repair parts as well as aviation training services for the Royal Saudi Land Forces Aviation Corps' helicopter fleet, the Pentagon said in separate statements.

Luigi Mangione's arrest videos played at hearings over US healthcare executive's killing

Police spoke to Luigi Mangione in a McDonald's restaurant for more than 30 minutes before arresting him for allegedly gunning down a UnitedHealthcare executive, according to videos played on Monday during state court hearings over whether prosecutors can use his police statements at his murder trial. The videos, as well as audio of an emergency call to police by a McDonald's worker, have not previously been played publicly.

Peru landslide sinks boats in Amazon region river, killing 12

At least 12 people have died and 20 more were left injured after a landslide in Peru's Amazon region sunk two boats on the Ucayali river, local health authorities said on Monday. Two people remain missing, local health agency Diresa Ucayali said on social media, following the landslide that struck around 4:20 a.m. (0900 GMT) in a port area of Iparia, located some 415 km (258 miles)north-east of Peru's capital, hitting two boats that were on their way to other towns on the riverside.

Canada agrees to join EU initiative to surge defense spending

Canada has reached an agreement to join the European Union's Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative, which will give Canadian defense companies expanded access to the European market, Prime Minister Mark Carney's office said on Monday. "Canada's participation in SAFE will fill key capability gaps, expand markets for Canadian suppliers, and attract European defence investment into Canada," Carney said in a statement.

Thousands rally in Bulgaria against 2026 budget, clash with police

Thousands of people rallied in the Bulgarian capital Sofia and several other cities on Monday, protesting against the 2026 budget plan, the first drafted in euros before the European Union-member country adopts the common currency on January 1. Some protesters clashed with police, who cordoned off offices of the ruling parties in Sofia, and pelted officers with rocks, bottles and firecrackers.

As Trump envoy heads to Moscow, Russian Nobel winner says prisoners' lives are at stake

As a U.S. envoy heads to Moscow to negotiate over a complex blueprint for peace in Ukraine, Russian Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov says a vital element is missing from the agenda. Borders, security guarantees, the fate of frozen Russian assets and the prospects for joint U.S.-Russian investment ventures are all expected to be on the table when President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff sits down with President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Tuesday.

US approves potential $455 million sale of F-16 sustainment to Bahrain

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of sustainment for F-16 jets and related equipment to Bahrain for an estimated cost of $455 million, the Pentagon said on Monday. The principal contractors for the sale will be General Electric Aerospace and Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Russia says it has captured Ukrainian towns of Pokrovsk, Vovchansk

Military commanders told President Vladimir Putin in comments reported on Monday that Russian forces had captured the frontline Ukrainian towns of Pokrovsk and Vovchansk and were advancing elsewhere, which he hailed as successes to enable further gains. Ukrainian officials have made no acknowledgement that either place has fallen into Russian hands.

