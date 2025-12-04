Left Menu

32 cases registered against people who defamed woman in MLA Mamkoottathil rape case

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-12-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 11:17 IST
32 cases registered against people who defamed woman in MLA Mamkoottathil rape case
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 32 cases have been registered across Kerala against people who allegedly defamed the woman whose complaint led to suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil being booked for sexual assault, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the Cyber Operations Wing is monitoring online platforms where defamatory or content against the complainant is being circulated.

Police said they began registering cases from Monday against those found to have shared the woman's photograph.

Many individuals who had earlier shared the picture of the complainant have since deleted it, an officer with the Cyber Operations Wing said.

The Wing is also monitoring those who share content revealing the woman's identity, the officer added.

Currently, bailable offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act have been invoked.

A majority of these cases have been registered at cyber police stations in each district.

Police said notices are being issued to the accused, and arrests will be recorded based on evidence that emerges during the probe.

Based on the woman's complaint, police first registered a case against activist Rahul Easwar and four others.

Easwar was arrested, and a court in Thiruvananthapuram later dismissed his bail plea.

