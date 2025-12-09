Meghwal Counters Vote Theft Allegations Amidst Election Reforms Debate

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal addressed the Lok Sabha, countering opposition criticisms over the special intensive revision of voter lists, a procedure held since 1952 to update electoral rolls affected by migration and urbanization. Meghwal accused the Congress of historical vote manipulation and blamed them for failing to self-reflect on their election losses.

Drawing attention to Bihar, Meghwal argued that opposition parties frequently attribute defeats to external factors like electronic voting machines rather than introspection. He underscored the unchanged legal framework for appointing Chief Election Commissioner and fellow commissioners, developed post a Supreme Court ruling from March 2023.

Meghwal recalled historical instances of 'vote chori', including Congress's role in B.R. Ambedkar's electoral defeat. He also addressed the opposition's demands for a revised selection committee for election commissioner appointments, noting actions taken by the Modi government in accordance with judicial directives.