Regularisation of Liquor Sales Sparks Debate in Karnataka Assembly

In a recent session of the Karnataka Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar sparked a debate by advocating for the regularisation of illegal liquor sales and bars in certain regions. His comments came in response to JD(S) floor leader C B Suresh Babu's allegations of illegal liquor distribution in Chikkanayakanahalli.

Shivakumar suggested granting official licenses to unauthorised bars in coastal areas, arguing that legalisation could curb the rampant illicit sales. His proposal extended to the regularisation of possession limits, citing potential legal consequences like Income Tax cases and raids due to current restrictions.

Senior BJP MLA Suresh Kumar called for legalising liquor delivery through quick commerce platforms to boost state revenue, cautioning the government against ignoring drug misuse facilitated by these services. Home Minister G Parameashwara vowed to take action against such illegal activities once provided with the necessary information.

(With inputs from agencies.)