Left Menu

Ludo Dispute Turns Deadly: Prime Accused Nabbed After 17 Months

The main suspect in the murder of a 19-year-old during a Ludo game dispute in Maharashtra has been arrested after 17 months on the run. He was captured in Andhra Pradesh following a police tip-off. The accused had been evading capture by frequently changing locations and concealing his identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-12-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 15:53 IST
Ludo Dispute Turns Deadly: Prime Accused Nabbed After 17 Months
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant breakthrough has been made in Maharashtra's Thane district as police successfully apprehended the prime suspect in a murder case, officials revealed on Wednesday. The arrest comes 17 months after a man was killed during a dispute over a Ludo game.

Authorities disclosed that the incident occurred on July 14, 2024, when an argument escalated into violence, leading to the fatal stabbing of 19-year-old Sufian Sheikh by Shamsuddin Sharfuddin Syed. Post-crime, Syed reportedly went into hiding, posing significant challenges due to his constant change of locations and identity concealment.

In an operation aided by local police in Andhra Pradesh, where the suspect was discovered working as a laborer, the police managed to detain Syed in Kadapa. Following the arrest, he has been placed in police custody for further proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025