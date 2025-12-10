Ludo Dispute Turns Deadly: Prime Accused Nabbed After 17 Months

A significant breakthrough has been made in Maharashtra's Thane district as police successfully apprehended the prime suspect in a murder case, officials revealed on Wednesday. The arrest comes 17 months after a man was killed during a dispute over a Ludo game.

Authorities disclosed that the incident occurred on July 14, 2024, when an argument escalated into violence, leading to the fatal stabbing of 19-year-old Sufian Sheikh by Shamsuddin Sharfuddin Syed. Post-crime, Syed reportedly went into hiding, posing significant challenges due to his constant change of locations and identity concealment.

In an operation aided by local police in Andhra Pradesh, where the suspect was discovered working as a laborer, the police managed to detain Syed in Kadapa. Following the arrest, he has been placed in police custody for further proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)