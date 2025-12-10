College Principal Arrested for Sexual Harassment in Odisha

A 57-year-old college principal in Odisha's Khurda district has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a female lecturer, according to local police sources. The charges include criminal intimidation, sexual harassment, and stalking, initiated after the victim's father lodged a complaint.

According to the victim's father, the harassment began with indecent text and voice messages from November 22. He stated to the media that his daughter considered resigning from her teaching position due to the persistent harassment by the principal.

Following a court hearing, the principal's bail application was denied, leading to his placement in judicial custody, a police officer confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)