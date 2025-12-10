Left Menu

Election Commission Intensifies Scrutiny to Clean Voter Rolls

The Election Commission is summoning voters with discrepancies in the 2002 electoral rolls for hearings. The focus is on those untraceable or with suspicious parental age gaps. Special Roll Observers are conducting district tours to ensure accuracy and transparency, crucial for maintaining electoral process integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-12-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 23:25 IST
Election Commission Intensifies Scrutiny to Clean Voter Rolls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission is intensifying efforts to ensure the integrity of electoral rolls by summoning voters with discrepancies linked to the 2002 records, as well as those with questionable parental age gaps. Officials announced the hearings are set to commence next week.

There are currently 57,52,207 voters classified as uncollectible or untraceable. Among these, 24,14,750 are deceased, over 11,57,000 could not be located, while 19,89,914 have relocated. Additionally, 13,05,627 voters appear on multiple rolls, and numerous forms remain uncollected for various reasons.

To further enhance the accuracy of the electoral process, the Election Commission has appointed five Special Roll Observers to oversee the Summarized Inspection and Rectification (SIR) process. These observers are tasked with ensuring transparency and will tour districts to verify data, engage with political parties, and report to the Commission. Observers, including Kumar Ravi Kant Singh, have already begun meetings with district election officials to review progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025