Election Commission Intensifies Scrutiny to Clean Voter Rolls
The Election Commission is summoning voters with discrepancies in the 2002 electoral rolls for hearings. The focus is on those untraceable or with suspicious parental age gaps. Special Roll Observers are conducting district tours to ensure accuracy and transparency, crucial for maintaining electoral process integrity.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission is intensifying efforts to ensure the integrity of electoral rolls by summoning voters with discrepancies linked to the 2002 records, as well as those with questionable parental age gaps. Officials announced the hearings are set to commence next week.
There are currently 57,52,207 voters classified as uncollectible or untraceable. Among these, 24,14,750 are deceased, over 11,57,000 could not be located, while 19,89,914 have relocated. Additionally, 13,05,627 voters appear on multiple rolls, and numerous forms remain uncollected for various reasons.
To further enhance the accuracy of the electoral process, the Election Commission has appointed five Special Roll Observers to oversee the Summarized Inspection and Rectification (SIR) process. These observers are tasked with ensuring transparency and will tour districts to verify data, engage with political parties, and report to the Commission. Observers, including Kumar Ravi Kant Singh, have already begun meetings with district election officials to review progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
