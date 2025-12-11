Bihar Duo Nabbed with Arsenal in Bhubaneswar

In a significant crackdown, police in Bhubaneswar apprehended two men from Bihar with a cache of firearms on Thursday. The arrests were made following a calculated raid by the Special Task Force, based on a reliable tip-off.

Authorities identified the detained individuals as Pintu Kumar and Awinash Kumar from the Munger district in Bihar. The operation was executed at the Bankual Baliyatra Ground in the jurisdiction of the Badagada police station, leading to their capture.

During the raid, law enforcement officers confiscated a 7.65 mm pistol complete with a magazine, alongside five single-shot country-made pistols and their corresponding ammunition, thereby disrupting a potential threat.

