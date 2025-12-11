Bihar Duo Nabbed with Arsenal in Bhubaneswar
Two men from Bihar were arrested in Bhubaneswar with six pistols by the Special Task Force following a raid based on a tip-off. Identified as Pintu Kumar and Awinash Kumar from Munger, Bihar, they had a 7.65 mm pistol and five country-made pistols. Ammunition was also seized.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, police in Bhubaneswar apprehended two men from Bihar with a cache of firearms on Thursday. The arrests were made following a calculated raid by the Special Task Force, based on a reliable tip-off.
Authorities identified the detained individuals as Pintu Kumar and Awinash Kumar from the Munger district in Bihar. The operation was executed at the Bankual Baliyatra Ground in the jurisdiction of the Badagada police station, leading to their capture.
During the raid, law enforcement officers confiscated a 7.65 mm pistol complete with a magazine, alongside five single-shot country-made pistols and their corresponding ammunition, thereby disrupting a potential threat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- arrests
- Bhubaneswar
- pistols
- Special Task Force
- raid
- Pintu Kumar
- Awinash Kumar
- Munger
- firearms
ALSO READ
Coordinated Raids Uncover Cybercrime Networks in Notorious Villages
ED, ATS conduct raid in Maharashtra's Thane district over suspected terror funding: Officials.
Massive Seizure of Demonetised Currency in Delhi Raid
Massive Haul: Demonetised Notes Seized in Delhi Raid
Terror Financing Crackdown: ED Raids ISIS Module Across Multiple States