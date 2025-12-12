Left Menu

Capital Chokes in Toxic Smog: AQI Reaches Alarming Levels.

New Delhi woke to hazardous air quality, with AQI hitting 329 in 'very poor' category. Areas like Ghazipur and Anand Vihar were heavily smog-laden with AQIs of 386. Haryana also faced dense fog, disrupting travel. Winter exacerbates pollution risks, necessitating urgent attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 10:19 IST
Capital Chokes in Toxic Smog: AQI Reaches Alarming Levels.
People wear face masks in Delhi in worsening air quality (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday morning, New Delhi awoke under a suffocating blanket of hazardous smog, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) escalating to 329, categorizing the air as 'very poor'. This alarming data, provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), underscores the capital's ongoing battle with air pollution despite recent marginal improvements.

A particularly menacing haze lingered over Ghazipur and Anand Vihar, areas where visibility was severely compromised. Anand Vihar registered an AQI of 386, while neighboring Sonia Vihar and Wazirpur reported 338 and 382 respectively. These numbers indicate a troubling scenario as they fall into the 'very poor' category.

In Haryana, dense foggy conditions compounded early morning travel woes, with Karnal recording a chilly 7°C. The IMD warned that such environmental hazards are becoming a seasonal norm, aggravating respiratory conditions and other health risks in the densely populated region. This environmental issue warrants immediate action to mitigate health hazards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025