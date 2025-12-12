Capital Chokes in Toxic Smog: AQI Reaches Alarming Levels.

On Friday morning, New Delhi awoke under a suffocating blanket of hazardous smog, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) escalating to 329, categorizing the air as 'very poor'. This alarming data, provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), underscores the capital's ongoing battle with air pollution despite recent marginal improvements.

A particularly menacing haze lingered over Ghazipur and Anand Vihar, areas where visibility was severely compromised. Anand Vihar registered an AQI of 386, while neighboring Sonia Vihar and Wazirpur reported 338 and 382 respectively. These numbers indicate a troubling scenario as they fall into the 'very poor' category.

In Haryana, dense foggy conditions compounded early morning travel woes, with Karnal recording a chilly 7°C. The IMD warned that such environmental hazards are becoming a seasonal norm, aggravating respiratory conditions and other health risks in the densely populated region. This environmental issue warrants immediate action to mitigate health hazards.

(With inputs from agencies.)