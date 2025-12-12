Murder Charges Filed in Mysterious Death of Zubeen Garg

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg has filed murder charges against four individuals, including the singer's secretary Siddhartha Sharma and festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta. This development was revealed in a charge sheet submitted to a local court on Friday.

Among those charged are Garg's band members Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta. The charges come after Garg died under mysterious circumstances while in Singapore for the North East India Festival, organized by Mahanta. Special DGP (CID) M P Gupta, who leads the SIT, indicated that Garg's cousin and former Assam Police officer, Sandipan Garg, faces charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Further accusations in the charge sheet include criminal conspiracy, extortion, and destruction of evidence against festival organizer Mahanta and criminal breach of trust against the singer's security officers. The SIT compiled extensive evidence, totaling over 12,000 pages, as part of the investigation ordered by the Assam government. The Singapore Police Force continues a separate investigation, though preliminary findings do not suggest foul play.

(With inputs from agencies.)