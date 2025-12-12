Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Urges Intervention in Decades-Old Arrests
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, expressed grave concerns about the arrest of individuals related to decades-old cases in Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized the anxiety and uncertainty affecting families and urged the local government to review these cases for fairer and timely justice.
The chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, voiced profound concern over recent arrests related to decades-old cases in Jammu and Kashmir.
Addressing a congregation at the Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz Farooq highlighted the anxiety and distress felt by those affected. He noted that many previously incarcerated individuals have already served years for their alleged crimes.
He urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to reassess these cases to ensure justice is delivered fairly and efficiently, calling for the transfer of prisoners closer to home to ease family access and expedite trials.
