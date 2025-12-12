Steenhuisen honours Cap Classique pioneer Achim von Arnim after his passing

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen has paid tribute to renowned South African-born winemaker Achim von Arnim, a pioneer of Cap Classique and founder of the iconic Haute Cabrière wine estate, following his passing on Monday at the age of 80.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Steenhuisen described Von Arnim as a visionary whose influence extended far beyond producing exceptional wines, reshaping the direction and global reputation of South Africa’s wine industry.

“It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Achim von Arnim, a man whose name is woven into the story of South African wine,” the Minister said. “He did far more than craft remarkable wines – he helped an entire industry believe in its own potential.”

Steenhuisen highlighted Von Arnim’s relentless curiosity, uncompromising standards, and distinctive flair, noting that these qualities were instrumental in positioning South African sparkling wines on the world stage. At a time when local producers lacked international recognition, Von Arnim championed excellence and innovation, proving that South African Cap Classique could compete with the best globally.

“Many producers who went on to build their own legacies will quietly tell you that they learned their courage, their palate, or their sense of possibility from Achim,” Steenhuisen said. “He leaves behind a hole far larger than the vineyards he tended or the cellars he built.”

The Minister also reflected on Von Arnim’s lasting personal impact on the wine community, including winemakers, farm workers, restaurateurs, and loyal customers who were touched by his generosity, mentorship, and irrepressible spirit. He noted that Von Arnim’s legacy lives on not only in vineyards and awards, but also in homes across the country.

“Countless family tables and Sunday lunches across South Africa were made a little more special by opening a bottle of his iconic Haute Cabrière Chardonnay Pinot Noir,” Steenhuisen added.

On behalf of the Department of Agriculture, the Minister extended heartfelt condolences to Von Arnim’s wife, Hildegard, their children, grandchildren, the Haute Cabrière team, and all those who shared part of their professional journey with him.

“South Africa has lost a true legend. Yet the imprint Achim von Arnim leaves on our wine culture will endure for generations,” he said.

According to Wine Magazine, Von Arnim studied viticulture and oenology at the prestigious Geisenheim Institute in Germany before returning to South Africa in the 1970s. At just 32 years old, he joined Boschendal as a winemaker, where he made history by producing South Africa’s first Blanc de Noir.

He later went on to establish Haute Cabrière in Franschhoek, where he became synonymous with Cap Classique excellence. In 1992, Von Arnim was a founding member of the Cap Classique Association, playing a pivotal role in formalising and promoting the category both locally and internationally.

In retirement, Von Arnim remained in Franschhoek, where he devoted his time to art, poetry, and karate, reflecting his lifelong curiosity and creative spirit.

He is survived by his wife Hildegard, their four children – Takuan, Zoe, Tanja and Tamo – and their grandchildren.