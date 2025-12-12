Left Menu

Intel's Dance with the Dragon: ACM Tools and U.S. Security Concerns

Intel is testing chipmaking tools from ACM Research, a firm with deep ties to China and sanctioned units. Concerns arise over potential national security risks, transferring sensitive technology, and displacing Western suppliers. ACM maintains it poses no threat and operates independently within the U.S., but the situation has spurred political debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 22:14 IST
Intel's Dance with the Dragon: ACM Tools and U.S. Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Intel has sparked national security concerns by testing chipmaking tools from ACM Research, despite the latter's reported ties to China and sanctioned entities. This move raises questions about the safety of U.S. technological advancements.

Intel's evaluation of two wet etch tools, critical for semiconductor production, aims to integrate them into its 14A chipmaking process scheduled for a 2027 launch. However, Intel insists no decision has been made yet and complies with all U.S. laws. Meanwhile, ACM denies being a security threat, asserting its U.S. operations remain independent from its Shanghai-based unit.

Amid rising tensions and legislative scrutiny, Chinese toolmakers' gradual entry into the global market has become a focal point. Concerns mount over possible technology transfer and supplier displacement as lawmakers rally against integrating Chinese-manufactured technology into advanced U.S. production lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025