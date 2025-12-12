Intel's Dance with the Dragon: ACM Tools and U.S. Security Concerns

Intel has sparked national security concerns by testing chipmaking tools from ACM Research, despite the latter's reported ties to China and sanctioned entities. This move raises questions about the safety of U.S. technological advancements.

Intel's evaluation of two wet etch tools, critical for semiconductor production, aims to integrate them into its 14A chipmaking process scheduled for a 2027 launch. However, Intel insists no decision has been made yet and complies with all U.S. laws. Meanwhile, ACM denies being a security threat, asserting its U.S. operations remain independent from its Shanghai-based unit.

Amid rising tensions and legislative scrutiny, Chinese toolmakers' gradual entry into the global market has become a focal point. Concerns mount over possible technology transfer and supplier displacement as lawmakers rally against integrating Chinese-manufactured technology into advanced U.S. production lines.

