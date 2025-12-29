Taiwan Condemns China's Military Drills: A Strain on Peace
Taiwan condemned recent Chinese military exercises, calling them threats to regional peace. The Taiwanese Defence Ministry emphasized readiness, deploying forces and showcasing military capability. China's actions were described as aggressive by Taiwanese officials, further escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan plans to strengthen its air defense amidst persistent threats.
- Taiwan
Taiwan has fiercely condemned China's latest round of military drills near its borders, accusing China of undermining regional peace through intimidation and aggression.
The Taiwanese Defence Ministry announced that its forces are on high alert. They have responded with rapid readiness exercises to counter potential threats, displaying a robust defense stance by deploying military assets.
The drills on Monday significantly escalated tensions in the Taiwan Strait, prompting Taiwan to announce plans to expedite its 'Taiwan Shield' air defense system to deter future aggression from Beijing.
