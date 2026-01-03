Italy Monitors Italian Community Amid Venezuela's Unrest
Italy is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela, especially concerning the Italian community. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani stated that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is being regularly updated. Approximately 160,000 Italians live in Venezuela, with many holding dual citizenship, residing for work or tourism.
Italy is paying close attention to the unfolding events in Venezuela, particularly its impact on the sizable Italian community there, according to the country's Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani. He emphasized the importance of consistent updates to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Tajani noted that the foreign ministry's crisis unit is actively engaged and operational, reflecting the seriousness with which Italy regards the current situation. This demonstrates a high level of governmental oversight and preparedness.
Italy's ambassador to Venezuela reported on state television RAI that about 160,000 Italians reside in Venezuela, mostly holding dual citizenship. Many are in the country for work or tourism purposes, adding layers of complexity to the diplomatic and community-focused efforts by the Italian government.
