Following the U.S. military strikes on Venezuela, worldwide reactions have begun to pour in, highlighting concerns over potential escalation. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the strikes, labeling them as armed aggression and calling for dialogue to prevent further conflict. Emphasizing Venezuela's right to sovereignty, they urged respect for Latin America's peace declaration.

In Iran, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called for resilience against perceived external arrogance, bolstering a stance against foreign influence through faith and people's support. He affirmed their commitment to oppose the perceived enemy through divine support and popular backing.

Other international voices like the Spanish and Indonesian governments have urged de-escalation and adherence to international law. Spain offers diplomatic mediation, while Indonesia emphasizes civilian safety amidst the unfolding crisis. Trinidad and Tobago, not involved in the military actions, reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful relations with Venezuela.

