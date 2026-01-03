Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Young Life at Dubepur Turn

A tragic motorcycle accident claimed the life of a 19-year-old man and left another seriously injured in Sultanpur early Saturday morning. The victim, identified as Mekdad Mehdi, died after the motorcycle he was on lost balance and crashed at Dubepur turn, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred in the Kotwali Nagar police station area, with police stating that Mehdi's companion, 42-year-old Hari Shyam, is currently receiving medical treatment. Both victims were hurled onto the road due to the impact when the vehicle skidded.

Station House Officer Dheeraj Kumar confirmed that a postmortem examination on Mehdi's body is underway as investigations continue to unravel the factors leading to the mishap.