Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Young Life at Dubepur Turn

A 19-year-old man, Mekdad Mehdi, died in a motorcycle accident at Dubepur turn in Sultanpur. Another passenger, Hari Shyam, sustained injuries. Police are investigating the incident to determine the cause. The young man was pronounced dead at the hospital, and his body has been sent for postmortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 03-01-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 17:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic motorcycle accident claimed the life of a 19-year-old man and left another seriously injured in Sultanpur early Saturday morning. The victim, identified as Mekdad Mehdi, died after the motorcycle he was on lost balance and crashed at Dubepur turn, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred in the Kotwali Nagar police station area, with police stating that Mehdi's companion, 42-year-old Hari Shyam, is currently receiving medical treatment. Both victims were hurled onto the road due to the impact when the vehicle skidded.

Station House Officer Dheeraj Kumar confirmed that a postmortem examination on Mehdi's body is underway as investigations continue to unravel the factors leading to the mishap.

