Lula Condemns U.S. Military Actions in Venezuela: A Blow to Sovereignty

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned the U.S. military intervention in Venezuela, calling it a violation of sovereignty after the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. Lula warns of dangerous international precedents and has offered Brazil's mediation to resolve the conflict peacefully.

Updated: 03-01-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 18:48 IST
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Saturday sharply criticized the recent U.S. military intervention in neighboring Venezuela, denouncing it as an unacceptable breach of sovereignty.

In a statement on social media platform X, Lula expressed deep concern over the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, labeling it a dangerous precedent for the international community.

Previously, Lula warned that any armed intervention in Venezuela would lead to a humanitarian catastrophe. He has proposed Brazil as a mediator in resolving the disputes between the nations.

