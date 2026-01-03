Lula Condemns U.S. Military Actions in Venezuela: A Blow to Sovereignty

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Saturday sharply criticized the recent U.S. military intervention in neighboring Venezuela, denouncing it as an unacceptable breach of sovereignty.

In a statement on social media platform X, Lula expressed deep concern over the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, labeling it a dangerous precedent for the international community.

Previously, Lula warned that any armed intervention in Venezuela would lead to a humanitarian catastrophe. He has proposed Brazil as a mediator in resolving the disputes between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)