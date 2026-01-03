Left Menu

U.S. Actions in Venezuela: A Dangerous Precedent?

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expresses alarm over U.S. actions in Venezuela, warning they set a hazardous precedent. Highlighting the significance of adhering to international law and the U.N. Charter, Guterres, through spokesman Stephane Dujarric, emphasizes the necessity for all countries to respect established legal norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 20:21 IST
U.S. Actions in Venezuela: A Dangerous Precedent?
Antonio Guterres

The recent actions by the United States in Venezuela have sparked significant concern from U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Speaking through his spokesperson, Guterres warned that these actions could potentially set a 'dangerous precedent' in international relations.

Emphasizing the critical importance of respecting international law and the U.N. Charter, Guterres called for the adherence to established legal frameworks by all nations involved. His spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, relayed this sentiment in a statement issued on Saturday.

The U.N. leader's concerns highlight the ongoing debates around the application and respect of international legal standards, which he argues are not being upheld in this situation. This development underscores the tensions surrounding U.S. policy in Venezuela.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes on Gondia-Kohmara Road: A Tale of Loss and Survival

Tragedy Strikes on Gondia-Kohmara Road: A Tale of Loss and Survival

 India
2
Delhi Government's Sweet Deal: Free Sugar for Antyodaya Families

Delhi Government's Sweet Deal: Free Sugar for Antyodaya Families

 India
3
Tragic Demise: Uncovering the Mystery Behind Gurmeet Singh's Death

Tragic Demise: Uncovering the Mystery Behind Gurmeet Singh's Death

 India
4
Tragic Collision: Bus Crash Leads to Fatality in Bhubaneswar

Tragic Collision: Bus Crash Leads to Fatality in Bhubaneswar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026