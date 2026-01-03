U.S. Actions in Venezuela: A Dangerous Precedent?

The recent actions by the United States in Venezuela have sparked significant concern from U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Speaking through his spokesperson, Guterres warned that these actions could potentially set a 'dangerous precedent' in international relations.

Emphasizing the critical importance of respecting international law and the U.N. Charter, Guterres called for the adherence to established legal frameworks by all nations involved. His spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, relayed this sentiment in a statement issued on Saturday.

The U.N. leader's concerns highlight the ongoing debates around the application and respect of international legal standards, which he argues are not being upheld in this situation. This development underscores the tensions surrounding U.S. policy in Venezuela.