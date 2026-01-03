US-Venezuela Clash: A Dangerous Precedent?

The United States recently executed a controversial military strike against Venezuela, resulting in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. This action has sparked global discussions and criticisms about its potential to set a risky precedent for international diplomacy. Indian strategic affairs experts are particularly vocal about the dangers of this unprecedented move.

US President Donald Trump's administration is under scrutiny for bypassing traditional protocols and acting with perceived disregard for international law. The decision has raised questions about Trump consulting Congress, with experts critiquing the aggressive nature of the move, especially on a sovereign state accused of narco-terrorism.

In discussions with PTI, former diplomats emphasized the complexities and potential consequences of the US strike. Concerns are highlighted about the possibility of other nations emulating this approach, which could destabilize international relations and contradict the era's focus on economic and technological advancement.

