Global Reactions to U.S. Strikes on Venezuela: A Diplomatic Uproar

The United States' recent military actions in Venezuela have sparked a global outcry, with reactions pouring in from various nations and international bodies. Many countries have highlighted the violation of international law and Venezuela's sovereignty.

China's Foreign Ministry expressed deep shock over the strikes and denounced U.S. actions as hegemonic and a threat to regional peace. France's Foreign Minister reiterated that lasting solutions should emerge from within sovereign nations rather than through external impositions.

Leaders from South Africa, Mexico, Argentina, and Russia, among others, echoed calls for dialogue and respect for international law. They urge the U.S. to cease violations and promote peaceful transitions, emphasizing the importance of sovereignty and democracy in resolving the Venezuelan crisis.

